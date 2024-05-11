Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,392. Insmed has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

