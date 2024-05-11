Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Insulet had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Insulet Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $11.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,786. Insulet has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $331.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.76.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.