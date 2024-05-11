Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Issues Earnings Results

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 13.7 %

NASDAQ:IAS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,865,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 953.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,213.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,126 shares of company stock valued at $749,707 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

