Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 36.0% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,942,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $69,056,000 after acquiring an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,942,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 42,931,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,966,232. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

