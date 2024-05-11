Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.62.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.85. 42,931,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,966,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

