Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 13,767,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 48,176,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.