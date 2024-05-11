Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

