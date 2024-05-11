Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $120.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.22. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,813,908.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $1,035,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,770 shares in the company, valued at $12,813,908.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $6,613,100. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

