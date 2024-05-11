Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 134,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ICE opened at $133.99 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,867 shares of company stock worth $20,843,598 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

