International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $166.29 and last traded at $166.73. 764,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,886,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

The company has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

