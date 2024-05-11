International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 95,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

