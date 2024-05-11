International Money Express’ (IMXI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $675.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in International Money Express by 3,421.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in International Money Express by 1,229.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 528,139 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,736,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 579.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 370,191 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,112,000 after purchasing an additional 313,135 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

