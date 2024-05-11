Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Raised by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,514,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,230,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $386.70. 853,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.40. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,927 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,459. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

