Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the April 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 113,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,039 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 269,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 69,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,376. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

