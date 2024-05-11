Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the April 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767,101 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 138,955 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,334,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after buying an additional 87,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after buying an additional 175,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 363,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,367. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.