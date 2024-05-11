Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the April 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 347,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,394. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

