Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,172.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCEF opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $18.87.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

