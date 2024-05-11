Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.18

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 5189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,210,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,172,000 after acquiring an additional 344,206 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth $378,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

