Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 681.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 9.5% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $442.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,116,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,624. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $322.94 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.37.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.