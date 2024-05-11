Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 166,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 45,457 shares.The stock last traded at $58.29 and had previously closed at $58.35.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGW. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 68,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

