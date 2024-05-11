Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,925 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.