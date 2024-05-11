Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) COO Charles D. Young Sells 5,000 Shares

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. 1,841,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 166.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 71.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Homes
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.