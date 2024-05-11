Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) COO Charles D. Young Sells 5,000 Shares

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. 1,841,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 166.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 71.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

