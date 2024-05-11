Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 18.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,262,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,645. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

