Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $6.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 769,151 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,857.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

