iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Raised by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,251. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

