iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 111.0% in April

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the April 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,016,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,709,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,696,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $980.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

