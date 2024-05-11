iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the April 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Exchange Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SUSB opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

