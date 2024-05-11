iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Shares Up 0%

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.12. 861 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately aggressive risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOR was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.