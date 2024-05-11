iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Shares Up 0%

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.12. 861 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.
The iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately aggressive risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOR was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
