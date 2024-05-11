iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99. 9,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.06.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1333 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.
