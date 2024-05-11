iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99. 9,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1333 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

