iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 122,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 153,412 shares.The stock last traded at $24.34 and had previously closed at $24.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,673,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

