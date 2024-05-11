iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stake Cut by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,352.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

