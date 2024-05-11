iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

