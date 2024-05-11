iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.88

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 45572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $655.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 145,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 64,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

