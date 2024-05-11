iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Position Raised by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up 2.1% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.35. 46,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,323. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.24.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

