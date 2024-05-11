iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.64

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.64 and last traded at $123.63, with a volume of 58017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

