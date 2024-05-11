iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.64

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.64 and last traded at $123.63, with a volume of 58017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
