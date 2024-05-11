iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is American Planning Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

American Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,498 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.55. 1,347,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,054. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.