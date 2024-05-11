Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises 2.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Jacobs Solutions worth $128,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,946,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,583,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after buying an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 332,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 82.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after acquiring an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

J traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.24. 472,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

