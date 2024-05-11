Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.69.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 4.2 %

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,596. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$32.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.