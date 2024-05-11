Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 395.6% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JBS Price Performance

JBSAY stock remained flat at $9.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 188,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. JBS has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $19.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

