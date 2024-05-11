Jean-Pierre Lapointe Buys 3,095 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $46,579.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean-Pierre Lapointe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Jean-Pierre Lapointe purchased 200 shares of NB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $2,760.00.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBBK opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. On average, analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBBK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in NB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Gray Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NBBK

NB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.