JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $898.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.56.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avanos Medical

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,951,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,249,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after buying an additional 204,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 742,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

