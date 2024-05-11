John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 2.23% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

JHI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,381. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.