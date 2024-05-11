Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.