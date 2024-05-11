Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI)

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TLSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 14,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,828. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $16.24.
TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.
TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
