JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Robin Leopold Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $28.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.
About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
