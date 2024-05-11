JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Robin Leopold Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $28.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 196.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 58,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

