JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($28.27) to GBX 2,150 ($27.01) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wizz Air Stock Up 3.6 %

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,216 ($27.84) on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,229 ($40.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.26, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,053.27.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

