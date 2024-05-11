JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.33. Approximately 534,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,731,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
