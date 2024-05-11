Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).
Kainos Group Stock Up 3.4 %
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
