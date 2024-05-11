Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.94) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,421 ($17.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 996.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

