Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNOS

Kainos Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,030 ($12.94) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,421 ($17.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 996.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.