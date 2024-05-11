Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 1,130,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,232. The company has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.76.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,393.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $473,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $473,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,690 shares of company stock worth $197,094. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 561,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 42,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

