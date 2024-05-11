Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.94 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and $60.65 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,603,001,378 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,599,469,526.68451. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.1283667 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $71,465,796.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

